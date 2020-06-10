The Paul Sawyier Public Library has announced that it will reopen on Monday for limited hours.
Hours will be as follows:
• Monday-Wednesday: 2-6 p.m.
• Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Open for at-risk patrons on Mondays: noon-2 p.m.
Curbside delivery will continue for limited hours, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Patrons may place holds online or over the phone and pick up at curbside. There is a limit of five holds per patron.
PSPL will be following the Healthy at Work guidelines for reopening — increasing cleaning and quarantining materials to keep patrons and staff safe.
In compliance with the guidelines, the building capacity will be limited to 60 patrons. Patrons will be asked to wait outside, observing social distancing guidelines, when the building reaches capacity. The library is limited to having just 50% of its staff working at any time.
In accordance with the guidelines, patrons will enter the library at the doors from the parking garage/underpass (near the entrance to the parking garage), and exit from the doors in the newer section of the building, at the rear. The front doors on Wapping Street will remain closed.
Staff will be wearing face coverings and gloves as appropriate. Patrons will be encouraged but not required to wear face coverings. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Patrons are being asked to be considerate of the time they spend at the library, to keep their visits efficient so that others may use the library services as well.
The meeting rooms will remain closed for outside groups, and programs will remain online only — no in-person programs. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours.
All of the digital resources will continue to be available 24/7, as they have during the shutdown. The Kentucky Virtual Library and Ancestry Library Edition will remain available through a gift from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Library will resume accepting book donations when the library is open.
Also taking effect Monday is "Amnesty for All" a measure the board of trustees passed May 12 which wave all fines and fees for all patrons.
This amnesty offer includes charges for lost or damaged items assessed prior to March 20 when the library closed to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons.
Items currently checked out are expected to be returned to the library so that others may use them. Overdue fees for returned items will not be charged until after the library reopens.
“People have been through a lot and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patrons to use their library again,” said Jean Ruark, director of the library. “Amnesty for All wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start. This is especially important for people who have suffered through this pandemic.”
Patrons do not need to come to the library to clear their accounts.
Ruark said waiving fines and fees allows people to use all of the library’s services at a time when they need the library the most.
In addition to Paul Sawyier Public Library, other libraries around the state are also offering Amnesty for All to help patrons recover after the stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
