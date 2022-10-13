100819_paul01_MH.jpg

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul addresses reporters at the state Capitol following his address at the Federalist Society's state convention in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, will be at Franklin County Republican Party Headquarters at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The public is welcome starting at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription