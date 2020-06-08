Kathy Pauley started her work at Capital Mobile Home Estates delivering lunches to children in the summer.
It’s turned into so much more.
Pauley and her husband, Greg, along with a board of directors, run Ms. Kathy’s Place at the mobile home park on Georgetown Road.
For her work, Kathy Pauley has been named this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“I started with Amy Nance Snow,” Pauley said. “She wanted to get a lunch program started out here. I heard her at a club meeting, and I told her if she got it started I’d like to help.
“A few months later she called and said, ‘Do you really want to do this?’ That was in 2015.”
By 2017, Pauley knew she needed to do more.
“Once I got started I looked around and saw a lot of potential, a lot of great kids,” she said. “I can only explain it as a call from God. I knew I needed to be out here. That was sometime in 2017, and by March of 2018 we were out here.
“I couldn’t have done this without Greg. I'm the dreamer, and he’s the reality man. Once we decided, we spent some time shopping for a mobile home. We shopped for about 3, 3½ months.”
Kathy’s Place offers a variety of programs and activities for residents of Capital Mobile Home Estates.
There are after-school activities and snacks for children, Chromebooks and restricted WiFi hotspots for homework through the Franklin County Schools, Bible study on Sunday evening for children and Wednesday morning for women, nutrition education through the Franklin County Extension Office, GED assistance, transportation assistance and assistance with school and family resources.
The program also has three paid tutors.
Most of the children in the program are in elementary school.
“It kind of works up from the kids,” Pauley said. “It starts with the kids. Right now I’m helping someone getting their GED, and she’s the aunt of one of our school-agers.
“If someone wants to get their GED, I’ll help them with where they need to sign up; I can find transportation for them.”
Kathy’s Place is the outreach of Pavilion Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and 11 churches have donated.
“We got that before we took our first donation,” Pauley said of the nonprofit status.
Among the donations have been four raised gardening beds and a storage barn.
“Mobile homes don’t have a lot of storage,” Pauley said.
An emphasis has been put on teaching geography as children learn the American states, and an attendance incentive program was started last year.
“If they go to school every day for one week, they get to draw a gift out of a box,” Kathy said. “If it’s four weeks without missing a day, they get to choose an item.”
The four-week attendance awards are items of similar value that have been pre-selected by Pauley.
“They’ve used that for presents for their family,” she said, “or for something they wanted.”
Pauley, a retired teacher, is originally from Arkansas. She and Greg, who’s from Ohio, met in college in Arkansas.
“Back in the day when you’d marry the boy you’d go back to his home state, and that’s what I did,” she said.
The Pauleys have moved extensively during their marriage, settling in Frankfort in 2002. This is the longest they’ve lived in one place.
Kathy’s Place had been up and running for two years when it closed down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It remained closed for about two months, and it reopened about two weeks ago.
Pauley was glad to be back.
“No matter how hard a day was — if two kids got in a fight — no matter what goes on, every day, when I go to bed, I’m joyful,” Pauley said. “I have joy in my heart; I’m glad to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.