The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has numerous paving and maintenance projects underway in the county and is advising motorists to be on alert when traveling.
Nightly lane closures and daily shoulder delays are possible in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work on the bridge deck overlay on the Kentucky River bridges. Drivers will be directed through the work zone via posted signage but should avoid the area if possible by detouring from U.S. 60 to the East-West Connector to U.S. 127 and Exit 53 to I-64.
Milling and paving projects continue on East Main Street and Versailles Road (U.S. 60) with daily delays and lane closures possible at signalized intersections from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Avenue.
Pavement marking crews will be working on Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) from U.S. 60 to Woodlake Road (KY 1272).