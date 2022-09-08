Plastic, it’s everywhere. While it is a miracle invention that solves a lot of the world's problems, humans are still trying to figure out the best way to dispose of the non-biodegradable material after it has served its purpose. 

In an effort to keep plastic out of landfills, incinerators and waterways, Buffalo Trace Distillery and its parent company, Sazerac, are making the roads that lead to their whiskey barrel warehouses a test case for a new form of asphalt that contains a mixture of recycled plastic. The mixture is called NewRoad Asphalt.

DSC_8880.JPG

Work crews put down a road next to a Buffalo Trace Distillery warehouse using a new mixture of asphalt designed to last longer and recycle used plastic. (Ben Mackin | State Journal) 

