Plastic, its everywhere. While it is a miracle invention that solves a lot of the world's problems, humans are still trying to figure out the best way to dispose of the non-biodegradable material after it has served its purpose.
In an effort to keep plastic out of landfills, incinerators and waterways, Buffalo Trace Distillery and its parent company, Sazerac, are making the roads that lead to their whiskey barrel warehouses a test case for a new form of asphalt that contains a mixture of recycled plastic. The mixture is called NewRoad Asphalt.
According to NVI Advanced Materials Group, the engineering company that is developing NewRoad, the plastic polymers used in the asphalt help lengthen the lifespan of a road by 50% while cutting down on plastic waste.
The new mixture has only been around for about five years and it is still being tested in different locations all over the country.
NVI's Chief Technologist Andrew LaCroix said that so far all the localities using the mixture, including Iowa, Pennsylvania and Florida, are holding up for several years after being installed.
"The pavement in Iowa is on a city/county road and was put down five years ago," LaCroix said. "While we are starting to see cracking in the control section, or section with normal asphalt, in our section there is still no sign of cracking."
According to Buffalo Trace Public Relations Manager Amy Preske, the distillery is the first in the alcohol industry to take part in the pilot program. In another first for the asphalt, Sazerac is contributing its own empty plastic bottles to the cause in the form of 210,000 50-milliliter Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottles.
The asphalt mixture has been used to pave the roads surrounding the newest warehouses off Owenton Road.
Kevin Colston, owner and operator of Colston Paving, laid the mix on Sept. 1. While it was the first time he had worked with NewRoad, he has been in the pavement business for more than two decades. He said he was reasonably optimistic that the product would do as advertised.
"All asphalt has a certain amount of recycled material in it, which is used asphalt that has been ground off the road," he said explaining how the plastic is incorporated. "So when they inject the old asphalt into the new asphalt, they put the plastic in with it. Of course it is melted and heated throughout the process, and it breaks down into the new asphalt. That should help the structural integrity of it and make it stronger and it's also recycling plastic. So whatever you can do for the world in this day and age is a great thing."
Due to the experimental nature of the new mixture, Colston noted that Buffalo Trace is paying almost 25% more for the technology.
LaCroix said that while the cost might be exorbitant at the moment, if the pilot programs continue being successful, both the public and private construction sectors will get on board with NewRoad.
"It is at the emerging stage in the industry," he said. "I think between the national level and the push to build better pavements and the push for better infrastructure, there will be more a push to do things like this. Then on the commercial side of it, companies want to be good stewards of the environment and good stewards of the resources they are using. As a result it is definitely growing. In the last year, we [NVI] have had as many [NewRoad] projects than we have had in the previous three years."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.