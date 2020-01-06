The Peaks Mill Water District is preparing to make sure a crisis like the one it's faced for nearly six months never happens again.
Part of that plan includes entering into an agreement with Kentucky American Water Co. to provide water to roughly 340 of the district’s customers in the event of an emergency.
During a special meeting of the PMWD board Monday morning, the district’s revised corrective action plan was presented to the board by Greg Heitzman, president of consulting firm BlueWater Kentucky. The plan was later submitted to the Division of Enforcement in the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet electronically and in person.
Heitzman was hired by the board in November after the corrective action plan was requested by the Division of Water as the result of some PMWD customers being under a boil water advisory for more than 90 days.
As of Monday, there were still dozens of PMWD customers under a boil water advisory.
The nine-page document provides an explanation of events, what’s been done to attempt to correct chlorine levels and what the district is doing to make sure a prolonged boil water advisory never happens again. PMWD previously submitted a corrective action plan in September, but the state asked for more details.
The enforcement division does not have a specific deadline to respond to the letter and corrective action plan, board Chairman Church Quarles said Monday evening, but he expects more negotiations are to come.
PMWD is divided into three zones. Zone one and the majority of zone two are still receiving their water supply from the Frankfort Plant Board.
With the new corrective action plan, a small portion of zone two and all of zone three, which is roughly 340 customers, will soon receive their water through Kentucky American Water Co. on a temporary basis.
Right now, the district is working on installing pipes to complete the process, Heitzman said. The entire system should be operational by March 1.
Those 340 customers will use Kentucky American water until all of the issues are worked out with the FPB water supply. Once those issues are resolved, those zones will only have their water supply transferred to Kentucky American if a crisis arises, according to Heitzman.
The switch in water supplies will have some minor inconveniences. Customers affected by the switch will experience water pressure and taste issues for several weeks, however, the water should remain safe to drink.
PMWD will notify customers prior to the switch.
Completely switching the water supply to Kentucky American from FPB is not a feasible decision at this time due to Kentucky American’s rates being $2 per 300 gallons more expensive than the plant board's, Hetizman said. The switch would also require significant construction work.
As pointed out in the corrective action plan, the average PMWD customer already pays more for water than the average Kentucky resident. The PMWD average is $57.87 for 5,000 gallons while the statewide average is $39.75 for 5,000 gallons.
The district’s water supply, which is mainly provided by FPB, saw chlorine levels drop too low due to two events.
The first event happened July 3 when debris and 45,000 gallons of bourbon leaked into the Kentucky River after a fire at a Jim Beam Co. warehouse in Woodford County, affecting FPB’s water supply.
The second event occurred July 27-30 when FPB experienced an ammonia feed equipment failure. FPB had to treat its water with free chlorine instead of using chloramines, which is a chlorine and ammonia treatment.
The hot summer weather and FPB’s water having a low pH also impacted the chlorine levels in the district, Heitzman said Monday.
Cathy Lindsey, FPB public information officer, told The State Journal Monday: "FPB provides quality water not only to its residential customers, but also to multiple water districts. All water distributed from FPB is regularly tested by Kentucky's Division of Water and meets, if not exceeds, water quality standards."
PMWD maintenance supervisor Dale Gatewood said while the presence of heterotrophic bacteria has not been detected since the chlorine levels dropped, the boil water advisory is required until the chlorine levels are back up.
He hopes to have the boil water advisory completely lifted within the next two weeks.
The corrective actions detailed in the plan are estimated to cost PMWD about $145,000, which is roughly 13% of the district’s $1.1 million in annual revenue.
In November, the Division of Water proposed a $15,000 civil penalty and a $1,500 and $3,000 per event stipulated penalty.
PMWD believes the proposed penalties are excessive. The plan submitted to the Division of Water on Monday afternoon asks for the civil penalty to be dropped altogether due to “the district’s proactive approach they’ve taken to address the low chlorine residual in the distribution system.”
They also ask for a reduction in stipulated penalties.
The stipulated penalties will apply to any future issues the district has with chlorine levels in its water supply.
As for the stipulated penalties, if chlorine residuals do not return to normal levels after a 5-minute flush at specified sample locations for a period exceeding seven days, PMWD will pay a stipulated penalty of $100 per occurrence.
If those levels remain too low for more than 30 days, the stipulated penalty will increase to $250 per month per occurrence.
Heitzman reiterated that the corrective action plan presented during the meeting will more than likely not be the final version as the district negotiates with the Division of Water.
Heitzman said it could take several months before PMWD and the Division of Water reach a final agreement.
PMWD also held its regular board meeting on Monday night. Gatewood said during the meeting that the water district had flushed around 9 million gallons of water since August. The water district would normally flush around a million gallons during that time frame, he said. The extra water cost the district about $22,000, he said.
Ross Thompson, a newcomer to the board, asked Gatewood to submit reports from regular water testing to the board, adding that he would like to electronically record the results in a spreadsheet.
PMWD plans to reconvene at later date with Kentucky American before the connection begins.