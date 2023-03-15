Work will begin on the Peaks Mill Road (KY 1900) bridge over Elkhorn Creek on Monday.

The bridge is located at mile point 4.44 of Peaks Mill Road (KY 1900).

031523 Peaks Mill Road bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will begin work on the Peaks Mill Road bridge over Elkhorn Creek on Monday. The project is expected to be completed in the fall. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription