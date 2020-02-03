Following a meeting with the Kentucky Division of Water, the Peaks Mill Water District re-addressed its Corrective Action Plan at a Monday night board meeting.
Chairman Church Quarles said the proposed civil penalties the district faces after a monthslong boil water advisory have been lowered to $2,000 and $250 and $1,000 per event in stipulated penalties, pending further approval from the Division of Water’s legal counsel. The state previously asked for $15,000 in civil penalties and $1,500 and $3,000 per event stipulated penalty.
“I thought it was fairly reasonable after listening to the meeting,” Quarles told fellow board members.
The two parties negotiated the penalties and discussed the Corrective Action Plan in a meeting on Jan. 21. Quarles said that the state was not in favor of a tiered approach to finding a solution for the boil water advisory, and a water consultant has since revised the plan to reflect that.
Last summer, the water district first issued the boil water advisory following low chlorine levels in the system. The boil water advisory was lifted for a few remaining customers last week.
The water board Monday discussed a future connection with Kentucky American Water in Owen County. The plan originated from discussions while the boil water advisory was in effect. Currently, PMWD buys its water from the Frankfort Plant Board.
Nathan Clark, a representative of Kentucky American, attended Monday's meeting to deliver a document about the connection and set up a meeting between the water district and the utility company before the connection begins later this month. The water district plans to send a letter to customers who will be affected by the connection prior to the switch.
The water district is moving ahead with the connection in hopes of avoiding another long-running boil water advisory. The connection with Kentucky American will be in effect for some Peaks Mill Water District customers for about two months, until the utility performs a spring flush, or a process that was referred to as a chemical burnout in past meetings. The flush does not add chemicals to the water but temporarily takes ammonia from the water and uses pure free chlorine in the system, Clark said.
At the end of the meeting, board member Lee Troutwine announced his retirement from the board and public service effective at the end of the month. He was first appointed to the board by former Judge-Executive Ted Collins.
