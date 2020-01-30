Peaks Mill Water District removed its remaining customers from a boil water advisory, ending a monthslong notice in the area.
“ALL BOIL WATER ADVISORIES IN THE PEAKS MILL WATER DISTRICT HAVE BEEN LIFTED,” a post from the water district said Thursday morning. In July, the water district issued the boil water advisory following low chlorine levels.
PMWD Board Chairman Church Quarles said the water district hoped to start pulling the last 20 or so customers from the advisory last week. He said Dale Gatewood, the district’s maintenance supervisor, wanted to wait and see whether the chlorine levels would stabilize before removing customers from the advisory.
Angela Cox was among the last residents lifted from the boil water advisory on Thursday. She said it was “ridiculous” for the advisory to get to this point. She believes that small maintenance issues built up into a large problem over time.
“It was a huge inconvenience during the holidays,” Cox said. She was a host for family members, and one of her nieces, the mother of a newborn baby, fixed a bottle of formula for the baby before boiling the water as she was unaware of the boil water advisory. Cox said she stopped her niece before the baby was given the bottle.
When asked if she trusts the water, Cox said, “Absolutely not.” In the future, she hopes the water district stays ahead of repairs and issues and hopes the state keeps an eye on it. She would also like better communication, though she said it has improved since the beginning of the advisory.
“It is their responsibility to maintain this equipment and keep it up to code,” she said.
Quarles said the water district's board met again with the Division of Enforcement Branch last week. PMWD voted to send a Corrective Action Plan to the division in its last board meeting. Quarles said the division made some changes to the plan, and the water district will revise the draft and submit it again.
During the discussion, the two parties came to an agreement regarding penalties, depending on approval from the water district board. At the last board meeting, PMWD wanted to ask for lower penalty fees from the Division of Water. In November, the division proposed a $15,000 civil penalty and a $1,500 and $3,000 per event stipulated penalty.
The water district still plans to connect to Kentucky American Water by way of Owen County, Quarles said. The connection is scheduled to start later this month and Kentucky American will do a chemical burnout throughout its entire system in April. Quarles said the plan is to return to Frankfort Plant Board water after the burnout.
“We are going to send them (customers) a letter prior to moving to Kentucky American,” Quarles said. The letter will say that customers who experience discoloration or another issue should let the water district know, but “no great issues” are expected, he said.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said Thursday that the lifting of the boil water advisory was “good news."
“I am pleased for the residents who have virtually been doing this for six months,” he said.
After speaking with Quarles, Wells said he believes the district has found its short-term solution and will continue to develop a long-term one to make sure a situation like this doesn’t happen again. He said the water district is continuing to work with a consulting firm.
As for what part the county could play in the solution, if any, that’s still to be determined, Wells said.
“We’ll see how that plays out,” he said.
