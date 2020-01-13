A few areas in the Peaks Mill Water District were lifted from the months-long boil water advisory on Monday.
Customers on Mt. Vernon Ridge Road, Camp Pleasant, Bakers Branch and in houses on 3703 and above on Union Ridge are no longer under the advisory, according to a Facebook post by the water district.
Here are the areas still under the advisory:
- Mt. Vernon Road
- King Lane
- Teresita
- 3500, 3620 and 3641 on Union Ridge
- 2890 Sullivan Lane and 2908 Sullivan Lane
- from US 127 North on Cedar Creek Road up to Kays Branch, including Marker Lane
- 1870 and below on Harmony Road
- 15 Gregory Woods
- 29 Stillhouse Hollow Road
- 895 Stillhouse Hollow Road
- 911 Stillhouse Hollow Road
For those under the boil water advisory, water must be boiled for three minutes before drinking or cooking.
PMWD is currently in negotiations with the Division of Enforcement within the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet about an agreed order. The water district submitted a revised corrective action plan to the division on Jan. 6.
The next regular board meeting of PMWD is Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the water district office, 7165 U.S. 127 North.