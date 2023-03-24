Peaks Mill Water District logo

Peaks Mill Water District logo

The news out of Thursday night's Peaks Mill Water District public meeting at Peaks Mill Christian Church was sobering.

After years of issues with the an aging water system, the board has to make a decision before the district runs out of money in the next two years.

Download PDF 11 PMWD Public Meeting Presentation Final 3-23-23.pdf
Courtesy of BlueWater KY
Download PDF 16 PMWD Public Meeting Presentation Final 3-23-23.pdf
Courtesy of BlueWater KY
Download PDF 19 PMWD Public Meeting Presentation Final 3-23-23.pdf
Courtesy of BlueWater KY

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription