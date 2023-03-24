The news out of Thursday night's Peaks Mill Water District public meeting at Peaks Mill Christian Church was sobering.
After years of issues with the an aging water system, the board has to make a decision before the district runs out of money in the next two years.
Greg Heitzman, a civil engineer and the president of consulting firm BlueWater Kentucky, told around three dozen PMWD customers in attendance that there were limited options going forward.
"This is a process," Heitzman said at the beginning of his presentation. "We are going to be talking about three potential options that are available to us. One is a large [water] rate increase. Another option is for us to look at an acquisition. We have two interested parties. One is the Frankfort Plant Board and the other is Kentucky American. The third option is that we do nothing. If we do nothing we are going to run out of cash here in a fairly short period of time, because our expenses are higher than our revenues."
Heitzman then expounded on the four main challenges faced by PMWD:
- Maintaining water quality to the Kentucky Division of Water's standard.
- Water loss.
- Aging infrastructure.
- Rising operating expenses.
Water quality
The Louisville-based consultant told the group that the district has to maintain chlorine levels of 0.5 parts-per-million, which can be a challenge in areas with low density, remote parts of the system and dead ends of water mains that do not circulate.
In order to maintain minimum chlorine levels in the district's 185 miles of pipe, they have to flush parts of the system. Flushing requires the purchase of water that does not generate revenue. The cost of the water in addition to the manpower needed adds up to an annual cost of $60,000.
Water loss
Water loss is another issue plaguing PMWD coffers. Factors that contribute to water loss include leaking pipes, water meters that do not give accurate readings and theft.
"Typically our water loss has exceeded 20% over the last five years," Heitzman stated. "The public service commission states that best practice is for a utility to have less than 15%. There are months, in some cases where we will have as high as 30%."
In 2022 alone, PMWD recorded a loss of $96,000 worth of water.
Infrastructure
It is estimated that in order to combat the district's aging infrastructure needs, a total of $3.2 million will need to be invested over 10 years to update water mains, pump stations, pressure regulating, meters and other systems.
Rising expenses
Another hurdle facing Peaks Mill is the fact that expenses are rising in most industries, and water is no different.
According to one slide in Heitzman's presentation, PMWD revenue has increased by 17% since 2016 but its expenses have gone up by 42% due to flushing, lost water, compliance and global trends due to the impact of COVID-19.
Heitzman then went into detail on possible courses of action.
He said a rate hike of 24.6% plus a $4.51 surcharge for water loss would increase the average monthly bill for 4,000 gallons of water from $48.02 to $58.69. That would make PMWD rates continue to be the highest in area when compared with the other districts, Georgetown, FPB and Kentucky American.
It was also noted that the last rate increase in Peaks Mill was in 2018. That increase was calculated using financial information from 2016.
"If you did a consumer price index adjustment every year, and we didn't do that, but if we did that would be about a 25% rate increase since 2016 if we had applied the CPI to the rates," Heitzman pointed out. "So it's not completely out of whack, but in one lump sum it is a large burden."
The second alternative for the district is for it to be acquired by another utility company.
In order to fully consider pros and cons of acquisition, Heitzman put out a request for proposals (RFP) to other utility companies. FPB and Kentucky American were the only two that expressed interest.
Currently PMWD is providing both companies, who already supply water to the district, with any information that they need to make an acquisition proposal.
The proposals are due to PMWD on April 28, after which the district board and a committee it has created will evaluate the offerings and negotiate as necessary.
Sometime between May and July there will be a public meeting where the proposals are presented to the public for input. That meeting will be followed by a board decision.
If a proposal is accepted and passes review from the Kentucky Public Service Commission, a transition from PMWD to the company with the winning bid would begin in December.
If the district decided to take no action, Heitzman said that it has 18 to 24 months of cash reserves barring an emergency such as a natural disaster or catastrophic infrastructure failure.
After the meeting PMWD Chairman Church Quarles told The State Journal that the proposal process should give the board some clarity on the best path forward.
"When we get those proposals back and get the chance to evaluate them, I think that will start shedding some light on what our future holds," Quarles said.
Three members of the Franklin County Fiscal Court were on hand for the meeting, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian and 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy.
While the fiscal court created the water districts and it can give the utility providers input, the water district commissioners do not need the court's approval for rate adjustments or acquisition.
Tracy, who represents Peaks Mill on the court and is a PMWD customer, told the newspaper that he is appreciative of the meeting and the information that was put out, but he still has a lot of concerns.
"Like most PMWD customers, one of my biggest concerns is future rate increases on loyal customers who have done everything right and done what has been asked of them along the way," he said. "PMWD is in this position because of years of neglect, lack of maintenance and poor oversight by previous board members. I am confident that members of this board are working hard to do the right thing in regards to moving forward and making sure that the families who depend on PMWD receive fresh clean water for years to come."
From the county perspective Mueller noted that the lessons learned by Peaks Mill could benefit the other two county water districts, Elkhorn and Farmdale.
"To me, this is a conversation that needs to be had with everybody," the judge-executive said in an interview after the meeting. "Fiscal court does not have control over the boards but I think we need to pull people together and have conversations, because two years from now we might be doing the same thing with another water district."
