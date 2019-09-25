The Peaks Mill Water District has released a draft of an improvement plan to address a boil water advisory that will reach 60 days on Thursday.
The water district released the plan on its website Tuesday night. PMWD commissioners will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the water district’s office on U.S. 127 North to review the plan before submitting it to the Kentucky Division of Water. The drafted plan is the only item on the agenda.
PMWD Chairman Church Quarles previously said in a public meeting on Sept. 10 that the state agency gave the water district a notice of violation for having low chlorine levels in some areas. PMWD must respond to the violation by the end of the month with a plan to correct the issue.
“I feel like the board will approve the plan,” Quarles told The State Journal on Wednesday.
He added that “this is the best we could work” as the water district has sought advice from groups like the Frankfort Plant Board, Kentucky American Water and Louisville Water. Quarles said that a handful of representatives of Louisville Water held a recent two-hour session with PMWD members at the water district’s office.
The boil water advisory was first issued on July 29 and has affected about 175 customers in the PMWD, or an estimated 500 people.
Quarles said the DoW has not seen a copy of the draft, but he does not “think they will be surprised” by any of the measures outlined in the plan. He said it largely reflects comments made by DoW officials during the Sept. 10 meeting at PMWD.
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokeswoman Robin Hartman did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Wednesday afternoon. The EEC is over the DoW.
The draft of the plan, which is two typed pages, is divided between short-term actions and long-term actions. PMWD will soon submit an application to the DoW to make a temporary connection at Indian Gap Road and a permanent connection near the old Peaks Mill School building to Kentucky American Water, which has told PMWD that the chlorine level at those connection points will be about 3.5 parts per million. The DoW requires a residual chlorine level to be at 0.5 ppm. The connection will bring fresher water and higher chlorine levels to the system, according to the plan.
Other short-term solutions include the preparation of a hydraulic model with water quality modeling “to confirm the actions being proposed and help with the long term planning.” Two additional trailers with metering pumps are coming to the water district to add more chloramines to the system at Harmony Road and Kays Branch Road. The plan says that electricity and a security fence will be installed at the trailer locations.
Long-term actions include PMWD's possibly making more connections from Kentucky American Water to Harmony Road and Teresita Road, which would include construction spanning “several thousand feet of new water main.” To verify the feasibility of this, studies on the chlorine levels on Kentucky 227 and a hydraulic analysis will have to be made, the plan said.
The water district will also explore the possibility of using a temporary connection to Kentucky American during March to do a “burnout” with breakpoint chlorine.
“The three weeks of the burnout will be enhanced with aggressive flushing throughout the system to rid the system of nitrification,” the plan says.
PMWD lines have an issue with the nitrification process issue, or the process of ammonia in the water oxidizing to nitrate. In addition to possibly using a burnout in the spring, PMWD could use sodium chlorite as an additive in the system to disrupt nitrification, which might reduce the effects of chloramine degradation in the entire system. That would begin next spring or later.
“Other connections, chlorine boosting, chlorine stabilizing and processes will be examined as information becomes available,” the plan said.