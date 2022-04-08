There is still life in the Broadway Bridge project.
On March 30 the 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan — House Bill 242 — passed both chambers of the legislature. It won approval in the House 87-3 and passed the Senate 33-2 with Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, casting one of the dissenting votes.
It’s now sitting on Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk awaiting his signature.
Included in HB 242 is a $3.5 million appropriation for the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at the site of the current Broadway Bridge. If the governor OKs the plan, the money for the pedestrian bridge will be allocated in Fiscal Year 2024 through Surface Transportation Flex Funding in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Budget Bill.
A pin connected Baltimore Petit truss-style bridge built around 1893, the Broadway Bridge, which has been closed to vehicular traffic since 1993, spans the Kentucky River and is just over 155 feet in height and 515 feet long.
Preservation of the bridge has been a hot topic in Frankfort since the state announced plans to demolish it in 2018.
In 2020, KYTC partnered with the city to foot the bill for a feasibility study on the bridge, which has been closed to vehicular traffic for 28 years. The study found the bridge was in a state of “imminent failure.”
Last March, the city commission requested an earmark from the federal government to provide funding for the bridge’s renovation. It was not included on a list of 10 priority “community project funding requests” by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave the city several months to figure out whether to take over the bridge or have it demolished by the state. That deadline passed on April 30. The following month a KYTC spokesperson told The State Journal that demolishing the Broadway Bridge was the “preferred alternative.”
“Following the aforementioned deadline, the Cabinet will make a selection of the Preferred Alternative,” Stephanie Caros, KYTC District 5 spokesperson, wrote in an email to the newspaper. “Following this selection, the Section 106 process will continue with a final meeting of the Consulting Parties to discuss Mitigation of Effects of the Preferred Alternative. Once complete, the Cabinet will begin collaboration with FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) to produce a full section 4f statement and develop documentation of its decision to satisfy requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Once these procedural items are complete and relevant approvals/permits are in place, the project will be let for a construction contract.”
But local advocates, such as the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, have been trying to come up with a feasible plan to save the historical structure.
The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation named the Broadway Bridge project one of the top five best opportunities for historic preservation in May. The list was compiled in an effort to raise awareness to more properties as they become available or face adverse circumstance, according to John Carlton, president of the trust.
The trust is working to have the Broadway Bridge renovated as an individual attraction, linear park and downtown connector that could help foster future development along Benson Valley.
Last year, KYTC estimated rehabilitation of the bridge would range from $3.88 million to $4.25 million, not including maintenance. The state estimated the cost of replacing the current bridge with a new pedestrian bridge to be just over $2 million.
At a February 2021 city commission meeting, dozens of Frankfort residents submitted letters in support of finding a way to save the bridge.
One liability at the time was the city’s inability to insure the structure. Then-City Manager Tommy Russell told the newspaper that the city was unable to find an insurance option were the city to assume control of the bridge, despite an extensive search.
Last fall the city contracted with Commonwealth Alliances LLC, a Frankfort-based lobbying firm with 70+ years of bipartisan political and government relations experience. Per the agreement, the firm was tasked with developing and expanding relationships with state lawmakers that supports the work of city leaders.
One priority listed in the Commonwealth Alliances LLC six-month contract, which ends this month and costs the city a total of $18,000, was the Broadway Bridge project.
However, not every city leader was convinced of the importance of the bridge project. Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge cast the lone dissenting vote for the lobbying firm’s contract.
“I don’t believe that the Broadway Bridge should be one of the focal points right now. Given the circumstances of our city and economic development, we need to push forward and continue to bring economic development projects to Frankfort, filling these buildings that are empty and getting Parcels B and C going in the right direction,” she explained.
“We have so many projects going on.” Waldridge remarked. “I don’t think taxpayers should pay for lobbyists to advocate for the Broadway Bridge.”
Then-Commissioner Kyle Thompson saw both the benefits and detriments to the project.
“I think it would benefit the city to open both sides of the river there and having that walking bridge,” he added.
According to Kentucky law, the governor has 10 days (excluding Sundays) to act on a bill after it is received. Beshear may sign the bill, permit it to become law without a signature or veto it. The bill may be passed over the governor's veto by a majority of the members of both houses.
