Frankfort Pediatrics is officially open for business after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, who was on hand for the ceremony, has been instrumental in getting the facility up and running, according to a press release from Frankfort Pediatrics. 

From left, Dr. Virginia Menche, Kelsey Willson, MA, LPCC, and Dr. Lindsay Gamble at the Frankfort Pediatrics stop for a photo at the ribbon cutting on Monday.
