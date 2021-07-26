Fair season struck Franklin County once again, giving the community five nights of thrilling rides, food, entertainment and family fun.
The fair doubled its past attendance record with 12,438 people attending this year's edition. The fair was open in the evening Tuesday through Friday and all day Saturday.
"We had perfect weather, and we had great crowds," Fair Board President Matt Quarles said. "It went like it was supposed to. It went off without a hitch. Everything went smoothly, and we're excited and ready to go for next year.
"I think this brought a little bit of normalcy for people this year."
The Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant was on the fair’s opening night, the 20th under the Hancock Pavilion. This year's pageant had contestants from across the commonwealth competing for the crown.
Abigail Willhoite earned the Miss Franklin County 2021 title and crown, and will be representing Franklin County locally. Haven Wolfe, of Pendleton County, will be representing Franklin County on the state level as she was the recipient of the Miss Franklin County Fair 2021 title and crown.
Aneisha Cox was first runner-up, and Molly Sullivan was awarded second runner-up.
The Miss Congeniality award went to Delaney Nash, and Colleen Shaffer received the People’s Choice Award. Sullivan was the recipient of the Community Service Award and Wolfe earned the Interview Award.
Wolfe, the daughter of Mallory and Tony Wolfe of Pendleton County, is a sophomore at Northern Kentucky University.
Wolfe's platform for the pageant was a personal one.
“My platform is the Ronald McDonald House," she said. "For those ... that don’t know, beyond providing families with a comfortable and affordable place to stay near their critically ill child, the house also provides families with the opportunity to share support and encouragement with each other. My family was actually one such family; when my brother Grayson was born he was transported to the Cleveland Clinic, where my family stayed at a Ronald McDonald House.”
When asked why she wanted to be the Miss Franklin County Fair 2021 and what motivated her, Haven said, “When I was very young my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and having a mom with cancer and growing up that way is always really hard, and my third grade teacher at the time, Ms. Margie Steel, gave her the idea of competing in a county fair pageant.
"As soon as she put me on that stage I fell in love with it, and have been doing it ever since. I'm excited to go to state this year and even more excited to be representing Franklin County.”
Asked about the most challenging and rewarding aspects of the whole process, Wolfe said, “The most challenging part is always just having the courage to do it. You walk into a situation where you are surrounded by all of these beautiful women, and you have that moment where you think, do I deserve to be here?
"And, overcoming that is something that I’m sure every contestant struggles with. The most rewarding part of the process is just getting through it all. Win, lose or draw, I know that after every competition I always come out stronger, smarter and happier than before, because each part of the competition helps us grow in other aspects of our lives.”
