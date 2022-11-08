Larry Perkins and Natalie Lile will be back on the Franklin County Schools board with one representing a different district.
Perkins was reelected to serve the 2nd District, defeating Penny Simpson.
Lile, who was the 5th District board representative, defeated Lambert Moore for the 3rd District seat that was open after BeLinda Henson decided not to run for reelection.
In unofficial votes from the Franklin County Clerk's office, Perkins received 1,821 votes (57%) to Simpson's 1,361 votes (43%).
Lile won the 5th District with 1,614 votes (53%) while Moore finished with 1,430 (47%).
A recent move by Lile put her in the 3rd District, right next to the 5th District.
She didn’t initially realize she had changed districts.
“Once I did I called everybody,” she said. “I called the Attorney General’s office to see what I should do.”
Lile was told she could serve out her term, but when Henson said she wasn’t running again, Lile decided to run for the 3rd District seat.
“I would not have run against BeLinda,” she said, “but then she said she was retiring, for lack of a better word.
“I was content to serve out the last two years of my term with the 5th District, but when BeLinda said she wasn’t running I threw my hat in.”
There’s a project that has Lile’s interest.
“I wanted to help figure out what the next capital projects were going to be,” she said. “Normally the projects come out every five years, but COVID really slowed it down. Now it’s taken about seven years to get it, and we can move forward with it.”
Perkins, who had a term on the school board followed by one on the Fiscal Court, will now be serving his second consecutive term on the FCS board.
“We’ve got a great superintendent,” Perkins said of Mark Kopp. “We all work very well together. Mark is one of those guys who might have his mind made up, but if you come in with something he’s going to listen to you. He’s not one of those guys who’s going to bury his head.
“Also, serving on the school board is very gratifying. The one thing we have to do for these young people is prepare them to be successful when they go out in the world.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.