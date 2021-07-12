The finalists have been chosen to design a permanent memorial on the state Capitol grounds to honor the thousands of Kentuckians who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After announcing the memorial plan in March of this year, more than 80 artists from across the country sent in their qualifications and a statement of interest,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “From that group, a panel of experts drawn from both state government and local arts organizations recommended 11 finalists, six of whom are either Kentucky artists or have strong ties to Kentucky.”
Beshear said the finalists have been notified and will now begin to submit in-depth proposals for their vision. “One artist will be awarded a commission to create a permanent memorial to honor those lost, and the sacrifices made by our people, our communal experience in dealing with the pain and difficulty. Also, the heroism of so many out there.”
He said it’s important as the final design is being selected to hear from those most impacted by COVID-19.
“I’ll be establishing a Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Community Advisory Panel,” Beshear announced, “which is going to include family members of loved ones who were lost, as well as healthcare heroes, first responders and COVID-19 survivors. This panel will provide input on the design proposals ensuring that a memorial is created that properly honors the loss, the sacrifice, but also the amazing actions of so many Kentuckians.”
Those interested in applying or seeking more information can go to tah.ky.gov.
Currently, the more than 7,250 Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus are being honored with a small American flag planted on the Capitol grounds. Now through Thursday, people wishing to have one of the flags can collect them, according to Beshear.
“All flags will be removed next Friday,” he said, “but if a family member or loved one would like a flag and is unable to collect it, please contact our Constituent Services office, and we will be sending those flags to any family that lost someone.”
That telephone number is 502-564-2611.
“I remember the first planting and thinking how many flags there were and how it stretches the entire back of the Capitol. It’s reminded us each day, during the most difficult times of this fight, and what we’re fighting for is very real to the lives of the people around us.”
Beshear estimates the cost of the memorial at between $200,000 and $300,000, all of which is being raised through private donations.
