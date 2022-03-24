With a new splash pad in the works and a renovated playground already in operation, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens presented options for new restroom facilities at Dolly Graham Park during last week’s city commission work session.
“We’ve already seen increased use of the brand new playground and basketball courts and we know we’re going to get a lot more with the splash pad,” City Manager Laura Hagg commented.
Pickens estimates that the splash pad at the South Frankfort park will open on June 1 and noted that construction is still on schedule — as long as the weather cooperates and there are no major issues.
He told city leaders that he visited Dolly Graham Park the week before and noted that there were at least 30 children at the playground — a big difference from this time last year when he said there likely wouldn’t have been anyone there.
“It’s made a huge improvement. We’ve had less issues down there since we put in that playground so it’s coming together,” Pickens added.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge agreed saying that the community is “really watching over and taking care of its playground.”
Pickens noted that the last major piece of renovation will be the restrooms facility. Currently there are restrooms at the park that are much better than they were, but aren’t quite “adequate moving into the future.”
The parks department has already reserved a temporary portable restroom trailer for this summer, which will get the city through in the short term.
As far as a permanent solution, he gave city leaders two options for the restroom facilities — purchasing a pre-fabricated building and constructing from the ground up.
“Basically it’s already built. It comes straight from the factory just like a pre-built home,” Pickens stated, adding that the foundation will be poured and all the plumbing will be completed before the pre-fabricated facility arrives.
“It comes in. They lift it off with a crane from a semi-truck. They set it on the foundation, hook all the plumbing up and it’s ready to go.”
Costs for a pre-fabricated restroom facility could run from $50,000 on the low end to $200,000 to $250,000 on the higher end depending on size and finishes.
Pickens noted that building a brick and mortar facility is typically more expensive.
A request for proposals (RFP) that the city put out earlier this year for the architecture and engineering for a build-from-scratch restroom facility found that it would cost between $300,000 and $400,000.
“We could go with a smaller brick-and-mortar and it would be a little less expensive,” he said. “We don’t have good hard numbers on that right now it fluctuates a lot.”
Pickens added that the best estimate he has been given is approximately $250 per square foot on the low end. With a build-from-scratch option, an architect and engineer would need to be hired and would cost the city at least $30,000 “off the bat,” as he put it.
He stressed that this is just the beginning to give the city commission an idea of what could be and that he can narrow down the options depending on whether elected leaders want to consider pre-fabricated restroom facilities or build from the ground up.
Pickens also said that pre-fabricated facilities would be able to go in much quicker than if the city were to build.
Then-Commissioner Kyle Thompson inquired about how long a pre-fabricated facility would last versus one that was built from the ground up. Pickens stated he didn’t have an answer, but assumed that it would be close with brick-and-mortar restroom facilities lasting a bit longer than its pre-built counterpart.
In addition to restrooms for men and women, there will also be a family option. The restrooms will also be locked overnight.
“This is just an introductory to see if you are even interested in the pre-fab option or if you would rather go with the brick-and-mortar option,” Pickens explained. “I can get more specific on either one.”
Waldridge said she preferred the “pretty ones,” but was interested in cost-saving measures since the renovation for Dolly Graham Park is already over budget.
“We have revamped that park inside and out. I think we should keep the advancement of that park all together and not kind of lower the standards,” she added.
Pickens pointed out that options for the pre-built facilities, such as stone veneer or different sidings, can be added to “make it prettier.”
It would take about eight to 10 weeks for the pre-fabricated restrooms to be ordered and installed.
“The other challenge is the location,” Hagg stated. “We will definitely be meeting with South Frankfort residents because we don’t have a lot of options down there for the location of the bathrooms.”
The current restrooms will stay and remain usable as they are attached to the shelter. The issues are that there is only one men’s room and one women’s room and they aren’t ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.
Ideally, city leaders would make a decision on the restroom facilities in the upcoming budget cycle for Fiscal Year 2023, but Pickens said a budget amendment could be made later if the city commission so chooses.
The city plans to meet and engage with residents to show the options available then revisit with the commission and get its feedback to see how to proceed.
