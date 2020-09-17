Bitsy was born in June 2020. After starting out life in a feral colony, Bitsy landed in a shelter in eastern Kentucky where it was discovered that both of her back legs had been broken. Because she was so tiny and the bones had begun to heal, the vet determined it was best not to try to reset the breaks. Bitsy is now a guest at L.I.F.E. House for Animals and is waiting for her forever home. She is not one to let anything slow her down, and you would never know by looking at her today that she had ever been injured. Bitsy gets along well with people and other cats at the shelter and is quite a lovebug. If you're interested in adopting Bitsy, contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)
