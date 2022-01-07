The Bluegrass Theatre Guild will perform "Peter Pan and Wendy" next weekend at Western Hills High School.

After some postponements, the cast, which includes members from Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and Louisville, will put on the show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at the high school.

Peter Pan and Wendy

Advance tickets are $8 and available at btg.yapsody.com. Both performances are "pay-what-you-can" at the door.

Masks are required at both performances.

For more information, visit the Bluegrass Theatre Guild website at www.bluegrasstheatreguild.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription