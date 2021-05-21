Franklin County Schools students, staff and families wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday are encouraged to register for the events.

COVID shot of hope

The Franklin County Health Department will be vaccinating at Western Hills and Bondurant Middle on Monday and Franklin County High and Elkhorn Middle on Tuesday. Registration closes the night before each clinic.

"If staff, parents, students (Franklin County Schools, Frankfort Independent Schools, homeschool or private) would like a vaccine either of those days, please reach out if you have not received a link at this time to register," said Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.

The health department's website is fchd.org and the phone number is 502-564-7647.

Woodford and Franklin counties remain neck-and-neck with the highest vaccination rates in the state. Franklin is second with 57.13% of the population vaccinated behind Woodford, which has 58.04%.

A total of 3,964 Franklin County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. There are 26 active cases in the county. Sixty-one Franklin Countians have died from complications from the virus and 3,877 people have recovered.

