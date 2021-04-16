042021_AndyFan_hb.jpg

Beth Rollins has her photo taken with Gov. Andy Beshear by her friend Audrey Connor at the Kentucky Coffeetree Café in downtown Frankfort Friday morning. "I live downtown on West Fourth Street," Rollins said. "We’ve seen him and his family out walking their dog. I love that he’s living here in the Governor's Mansion. I'm a big fan. He’s very handsome and I’m very supportive of his issues and the way he handled COVID."

