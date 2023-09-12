Capital Expo Festival gives back

The Capital Expo Festival Board of Directors presented a $250 check to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire for the Take Kids Fishing fundraiser. From left are Randy Durham, Amanda Presley, Bronson Hudgins, Kim Bickers, Bo Sutherland and Quire. (Photo submitted)

