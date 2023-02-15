021823_CapitolPlant_hb.jpg

In a press release from the Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet, it was announced that the old Capitol physical plant building next to Cliffside Restaurant on Old Lawrenceburg Road is scheduled for demolition. Work was set to begin earlier this week, but hadn't yet as of Wednesday afternoon. When work does begin, Old Lawrenceburg Road will be closed. It will be expected to reopen to vehicular traffic in mid to late March. The Capitol parking structure will still be accessible via the East-West Connector, and Cliffside will still be open using East Todd Street. The structure, which was constructed in 1910, was replaced in 2008 by a modern facility on the grounds of the Capitol. It has been plagued by vandalism since it was closed down. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

