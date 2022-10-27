102722 Give Me Shelter

The plan behind the 'Give Me Shelter' project, which was concocted by Teresa Barton and Lee Ann Snelling, is to suspend colorful umbrellas from cables and string globe lights over Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort. Proceeds from the project will help fund the Frankfort CARES Coalition. Construction began this week and will eventually include umbrellas stretching the length of The Cooperage, on the right, as well as strings of globe lights. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

