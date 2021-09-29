092921 Fallen firefighters

A large American flag is held up by two ladder trucks Wednesday as fallen Kentucky firefighters were honored at the annual event at Juniper Hill Park. Gov. Andy Beshear, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells were on hand. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

