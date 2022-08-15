081522 Meadowview Drive accident

Bystanders and first responders check out an accident scene after an SUV crashed into two vehicles and nearly struck a home at 231 Meadowview Drive around 10 a.m. Monday. One male was extricated from the SUV and transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center by Frankfort Fire and EMS. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

