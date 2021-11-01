110121 Tri-motor

Reader Jim Daniel sent in this photo of the Capitol taken from a Ford Tri-Motor plane that visited the Capital City Airport last weekend. The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) sponsored the visit of the historic aircraft. (Photo by Jim Daniel)

