Phase 1 of Frankfort tree plan completed

Phase 1 of the City of Frankfort Tree Plan is complete. A big thanks goes to Woodland Tree Care for partnering with the Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Department to help improve our community one tree at a time. For more information on the tree plan or to contribute to the tree program, contact Alex Cunningham at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov or 502-875-8575. Phase 2 will begin in the spring. (Photo submitted)

