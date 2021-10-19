101921 Beshear flu shot

"This morning, my family and I rolled up our sleeves to get the flu shot from our friend, Michelle Searcy (BSN, RN School Nursing Supervisor II) at the Franklin County Health Department," Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media Tuesday. "We're doing our part to protect our neighbors, prevent additional strain on our health care providers and keep each other safe." The governor urged Kentuckians to get the flu shot. (Photo courtesy of Andy Beshear's Facebook page)

