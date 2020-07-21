072420_FranklinCountyRepublicanWomen.jpg

The Franklin County Republican Women delivered pizza to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on July 15. Pictured are Eunice Montfort, Brenda Rice, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and Teresa Hockensmith. (Photo submitted)

