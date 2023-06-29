Hazy Capitol 2023

Smoke moving southeast from Canadian wildfires made a cloudy day at the Capitol even more dramatic on Thursday afternoon. Air quality advisories were issued throughout the state this week, including Frankfort, putting those with respiratory concerns on high alert. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

