PHOTO: Holmes Street looks good in orange

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have started performing pavement rehabilitation on Holmes Street from KY 420 to Meagher Avenue. A temporary traffic light is set up near the former Art's Electric building. The project is expected to be completed by winter. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

