PHOTO: Humane society TNR program sterilizes 4,000th cat

Max became the 4,000th cat saved by the Franklin County Humane Society’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program recently. December marked the 10th anniversary of the program, which provides free spay/neuter services and vaccinations for Frankfort and Franklin County feral cats. The sterilized cats, which can be identified by a tipped left ear, are then released back into their habitat to be fed and monitored by human caregivers. (Photo submitted)

