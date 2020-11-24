112720_Fire_hb_web.jpg

Frankfort Police direct traffic around the intersection of Versailles Road and Country Lane, which was closed because the fire department had a hose stretched across the intersection while attempting to extinguish a house fire on Country Lane Tuesday evening. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

