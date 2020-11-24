Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.