071923.Miss FC Fair, Miss FC_submitted.jpg

Chelsey Lathrem, left, of Owen County, was crowned Miss Franklin County Fair, and Olivia Thompson was crowned Miss Franklin County Saturday at the Hancock Pavilion. Lathrem will represent the community and the Franklin County Fair at the Kentucky State Fair. Thompson, with the highest score among the local contestants, will represent the fair within the community. (Photo submitted)

