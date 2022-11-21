112122 Ashwood veterans

On Veterans Day, three members of the Lt. Presley O'Bannon Detachment 1942 of the Marine Corps League held a program for the veterans in residence at Ashwood Place Assisted Living. Each veteran received a certificate of appreciation for their respective service and a cap with the insignia of their respective branch of service. The detachment plans to meet with veterans at other facilities in Frankfort and surrounding communities. Members of the Marine Corps League conducting the event are Francis Parker, commandant, center, Mike Leaverton, adjutant, far right, and David Adams, senior vice commandant, second from right. (Photo submitted)

