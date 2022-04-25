Limestone curbs

Pace Construction, the TIGER Grant contractor, reinstalled the old Limestone header curbs on Second Street Thursday and Friday. The curbs were taken out early in the TIGER Second Street construction and returning prior to street paving, which is slated for this week. (Photo submitted)

