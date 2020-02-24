022520_BlackGate Studio_cv.jpg
River Green spraypaints a depiction of the Capitol next to Batman on the front of BlackGate Studio's new location on Holmes Street Friday evening. The tattoo parlor, owned and operated by Frankfort's Joe Parrish, moved from it's St. Clair Street location to its new home and will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

