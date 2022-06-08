061122_BoyScouts_submitted.jpg

Nine Pack 31 Cub Scouts advanced in the scouting program and were awarded during the Blue and Gold Banquet June 4. They are, front row, from left, Killian Avery, Ava Couch, Michael Ballard, Rhys Travis with Toast the service dog, Eli Clark and Harrison Williams; back row, from left, Susan Grigsby, Elmer Grigsby Jr. and Samantha Ballard. Not pictured are Cub Master Hershel Tharp and Cub Scouts Jude Jordan, Claire Hart and Coltin Blackburn. Pack 31 Cub Scouts is chartered to Immanuel Baptist Church. The pack is in the Elkhorn District, which is part of the Blue Grass Council. Those in grades K-5 who are interested in scouting, can contact Tharp at hstharp@gmail.com. (Photo submitted)

