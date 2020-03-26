032620_Pinwheels_hb_web-1.jpg
Blue pinwheels blow in the wind in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning to bring attention to Child Abuse. The “Pinwheels for Prevention” were placed there by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. For information, visit www.pcaky.org. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

