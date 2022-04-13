041622_Pinwheels_hb_web-1.jpg

Hundreds of blue pinwheels were planted by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky Monday morning in front of the Capitol to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription