Ruark_JamesNelsonAward_2022.jpeg

Paul Sawyier Public Library Executive Director Jean Ruark, left, was presented the Kentucky Library Association’s James A. Nelson Advocacy Award by Nelson, right, on Friday, Oct. 14, at the KLA Annual Conference in Lexington. The James A. Nelson Advocacy Award is given to an individual who has advocated consistently for libraries, librarians and library workers for a sustained period of time. The award is named for Nelson, a former Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives state librarian and commissioner. (Photo submitted)

