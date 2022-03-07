220302 Speech winner Smithson+Hecker 1169.jpeg

Frankfort High School student Lilia Saxena Smithson has been named this year’s Frankfort Rotary Club Speech Contest winner. Saxena Smithson, left, receives a check from Donna Hecker, director of the club’s public relations committee. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription