Second annual Franklin County Humane Society bourbon raffle a major draw

Bill Klier hosted the second annual Franklin County Humane Society bourbon raffle Thursday night at Bourbon on Main. Proceeds benefit shelter operations as well as the work on the new humane society facility. Twenty lots were drawn at random for items as coveted as the complete collection of Buffalo Trace Antique bourbons, Pappy van Winkle, and multiple signed bottles from Maker's Mark, Woodford Reserve, Bardstown Bourbon Company and many others. (Anna Latek | State-Journal)

