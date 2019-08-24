082419 Bourbon on Broadway.jpg
Spectators applaud as an artist does an aerial silk performance at Bourbon Street on Broadway Friday evening. In addition to street performers, historians discussed the African American contribution to Bourbon heritage and there was live music. The event was part of the three-day Bourbon on the Banks festival. Today’s main event will feature more than 100 vendors that will be on hand for the state’s first bourbon tasting competition and awards festival from 5-8 p.m. at Ward Oates Amphitheater and River View Park. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

