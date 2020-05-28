052920_FlyingKite_hb_web-1.jpg

With a light breeze in the air, Keith Douglas, right, helps Mia Feeback, 7, left, lift her kite into the air while playing on the lawn of the Old Capitol Wednesday evening. Naomi West, 7, center, looks on. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

