PHOTO: KYUSTA District champions

A local tennis team, playing out of Lexington and made up of several players from Frankfort, won the KYUSTA District championship June 3-5 in Owensboro. This was the 55 3.5 division, which had six teams. The local team went 5-0 in the competition and advances to the Southern Sectionals in Little Rock, Arkansas, in September. On the front row, from left, are Huston Wells, Bentley Bradshaw, Greg Higgins, Earl Mayes, George Ignat, Charles Smith and Chris Tallon. On the back row are Willie Vandermeer, Don Schierer, Vince Lang and Chris Collett. Absent when the picture was taken were Brit Sanders, Tommy Young and Joe Waldron. (Photo submitted)

