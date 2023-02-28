Unity March.jpg

Denorver "Dee" Garrett, left, and Antonio Brown departed from Louisville on foot on Saturday and marched east down U.S. 60 to the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday. The purpose of their unity march was to call for an end to gun violence and for reparations to be paid to Americans who are the decedants of enslaved people. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)  

